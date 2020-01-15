Makar Sankranti 2020: Best Rangoli Designs To Try This Year

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India to worship the sun god and holds special significance for farmers because it marks the end of the harvest season.

According to the Hindu solar calendar, the sun begins its northward movement from this day, thus marking the end to the longer nights. People clean their houses; decorate them with flowers and beautiful rangolis on Makar Sankranti. It is marked with a handful of delicacies based on jaggery and sesame seeds.

Rangolis are made from homemade pastes. In some households, the paste is made with coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals. Some also use ready-made pastes or powder from the markets to make intricate rangoli designs near the puja room and in front of the doors.

Rangoli stickers are also getting popular in the recent days for Makar Sankranti. Stickers of footprint, flower designs and others are available widely. Rangoli designs are considered to be auspicious and have always been a part of the traditional customs associated with the festival of Makar Sankranti.

If one wants to draw innovative designs to light up their Makar Sankranti celebrations, they can opt to go through video clips available online that give interactive tutorials on how to make unique and easy designs.

One can seek inspiration for Makar Sankranti Rangoli designs from the following:

