Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Makar Sankranti 2020: Best Rangoli Designs To Try This Year

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, people clean their houses and decorate them with flowers and beautiful rangolis.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Makar Sankranti 2020: Best Rangoli Designs To Try This Year
On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, people clean their houses and decorate them with flowers and beautiful rangolis.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India to worship the sun god and holds special significance for farmers because it marks the end of the harvest season.

According to the Hindu solar calendar, the sun begins its northward movement from this day, thus marking the end to the longer nights. People clean their houses; decorate them with flowers and beautiful rangolis on Makar Sankranti. It is marked with a handful of delicacies based on jaggery and sesame seeds.

Rangolis are made from homemade pastes. In some households, the paste is made with coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals. Some also use ready-made pastes or powder from the markets to make intricate rangoli designs near the puja room and in front of the doors.

Rangoli stickers are also getting popular in the recent days for Makar Sankranti. Stickers of footprint, flower designs and others are available widely. Rangoli designs are considered to be auspicious and have always been a part of the traditional customs associated with the festival of Makar Sankranti.

If one wants to draw innovative designs to light up their Makar Sankranti celebrations, they can opt to go through video clips available online that give interactive tutorials on how to make unique and easy designs.

One can seek inspiration for Makar Sankranti Rangoli designs from the following:

View this post on Instagram

Rose 🌹rangoli #rangolidesigns #rangoli_competition #easyrangolimaking #easyrangoli #easyrangolidesigns #rangoli🎨 #rangolicompetition #kolam #rangolidesign #rangolifordiwali #rangoli🎆 #rangoliart #rangerover #easyrangoliforu #roserangoli #flowerrangoli

A post shared by Dreamers (@craft_love____) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram