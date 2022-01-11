Makar Sankranti 2022: Date and Time to Bathe and Make Donations This Year

The festival of Makar Sankranti, also called the day of charity and virtue, is just around the corner. It’s believed that donations made during the festival bring Lakshmi’s blessings. The observation of the festival and various rituals associated with it depend on the day the sun enters Capricorn. However, you must know the correct date to gain fruitful results. Kashi astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt has got us covered.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Bath & Donation Date

On the night of Paush Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, Friday 14 January-2022, the Sun will enter Capricorn at 08:49. Hence, the virtuous period of Makar-Sankranti (Khichdi) will last until 12:49 on Saturday, January 15.

Since Sankranti is taking place on the night of January 14, the festival of Khichdi will be celebrated on January 15. On the day of Makar Sankranti, Shani Pradosh fast is observed. The sun becomes Uttarayan, that is, the day of the gods and the night of the demons begins.

What do we donate on Makar Sankranti?

On Makar Sankranti, people perform devotional and charitable acts that they believe will bring them luck and blessings throughout the year. Donating sesame-ladoos, rice, urad peeled pulses and seasonal vegetables, clothes, and utensils is considered auspicious. Such a description is found in the Puranas.

