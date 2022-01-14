Makar Sankranti 2022: Delicious Karnataka Foods You Must Try This Festive Season!

Makar Sankranti 2022: Makar Sankranti is celebrated all across the country on January 14th. It marks the arrival of the spring season and marks the first Hindu harvest festival in the country. People worship the Sun God on this day and enjoy the flying kites. Moreover, several traditional dishes are savoured on this day. Makar Sankranti in Karnataka is celebrated differently. Traditionally, people get rid of their old unwanted clothes and things and burn them. They decorate their entrance with rangolis and flowers and offer food grains to God. Here are some traditional Karnataka recipes cooked on this day.

Tamarind Puliyogare

There are some savoury dishes too, that are made on Makar Sankranti in Karnataka. Tamarind Puliyogare is also known as Tamarind Rice, a popular South Indian recipe. Made with chana dal, urad dal, sesame seeds and tamarind, it tastes best with papad and raita.

Til Chikki

The ideal choice of a sweet dish for Makar Sankranti is white sesame seeds and jaggery. Sesame seeds help in keeping the body warm during winter and Til Chikki can thus be enjoyed moderately, from kids to adults.

Ellu unde recipe

Jaggery and rice are the two main ingredients used to make Ellu Urundai recipe. These laddoos prepared on several occasions can also be eaten as a sugar-free snack, which holds a high nutritive value. You can also add dry fruit powder to these laddoos, to add more flavour.

Avarekalu bath recipe

Avarekalu is a healthy lunch box recipe which also eaten at festivals in Karnataka. Avarekalu bath recipe or Avarekale rice recipe is prepared with brinjal, tamarind, coconut, jaggery and spices.

Chakkara Pongali

Chakkara Pongali is a delicious dish prepared with rice, jaggery, grated coconut, milk, gram and dry fruits. The traditional takes about half n hour to cook and is perfect to satisfy your sweet tooth this festive season.

