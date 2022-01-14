Makar Sankranti 2022: Do You Know the Real Reason Behind Eating Khichdi on Uttarayan?

Makar Sankranti 2022: Makar Sankranti, the auspicious festival, celebrated on 14th January marks the end of winter season and the beginning of new harvest season in India. The festival is dedicated to Lord Sun. According to Hindu calendar, the Sun enters the Makar (Capricorn) sign on this day. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India to welcome the transition of longer days. On this day, people worship the sun, fly kites, decorate their homes, light bonfires and prepare various delicacies.

Each festival in India brings with it a mouth-watering dish that is specially prepared on that day. In the same way, Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan in central India, brings with it the delicious khichdi. The simple and light dish made with rice, lentils and colourful winter vegetables not only has significant health benefits but has some cultural and mythological significance too.

Let’s look at the significance of eating Khichdi on Makar Sankranti:

Mythological Significance:

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, people worship Lord Gorakhnath and seek his blessings before beginning the new harvest season. He is being worshipped for prosperous and healthy harvests. It is believed that the hindu yogi was very fond of eating khichdi. It was his favourite food. Therefore, to please the lord, people offer him khichdi in the form of prasad. People also visit the temple of Lord Gorakhnath in Uttar Pradesh during Makar Sankranti.

Cultural Significance:

In the agriculture-rich states, the festival is celebrated with a great pomp and show. The healthy khichdi is a significant feast for the day as it is prepared using the freshly harvested rice and lentils. This represents the cycle of life and rebirth, as well as the beginning of a new harvest year.

Health Significance:

After Makar Sankranti, the days start getting longer and warmer. Sometimes, our bodies react to the weather change and can cause health and digestion issues. Therefore, consuming a light yet nutritious meal is important during this time. Adding vegetables like carrots, beans, peas, spinach, etc. can lift up the simple dish by making it a balanced meal in itself. Hence, making it easy to digest as well as an immunity booster.

This Makar Sankranti, give your taste buds a treat with the festival special khichdi.

