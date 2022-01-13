Makar Sankranti 2022: Spruce Up Your Festive Look With These Celebrity-Inspired Outfits in Black

Did you know that Makar Sankranti is one such festival where Black is the choice of colour women choose to celebrate the festival in? Considered an inauspicious colour during festivals, the colour plays the hero/heroine on Makar Sankranti. A festival dedicated to the deity Surya (sun), Makar Sankranti falls on the coldest day of the year and the reason to don attires in black is that it adds to the body’s warmth.

Black is a favourite but isn’t the first choice during festivals, Makar Sankranti gives you the opportunity to experiment with the colour in many silhouettes. Traditionally, on the day of festival you will find women draping black saris and accessorising the look with jewellery. Over the years, there have been diverse styles that women have experimented with. From kurta sets, shararas to lehengas with embellishments, every outfit celebrates the festival with a twist. This year, we have an array of celebrity looks you could take inspiration from and celebrate Makar Sankranti in true blue celebrity style!

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra

The charismatic actor Sara Ali Khan adds some magic to Manish Malhotra’s black and gold lehenga. The plain black deep neck top paired with a black lehenga skirt with gold geometric prints is the bling your festive vibe needs. If the weather gets chilly you can throw on a jacket or borrow your bae’s blazer.

Mrunal Thakur in Punit Balana

Mrunal Thakur looks stunning in these six yards of sheer elegance. The black sari designed by Punit Balana comes with a delicate marodi work blouse and detailing along the edges. A sari may be a default attire to flaunt during festivals, but it is all about how you carry it off.

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone keeps it minimal in this Sabyasachi sari. If you love to keep it simple like Deepika, then team your organza sari with a high neck, full sleeve solid black blouse and a broad black leather belt featuring the Bengal tiger logo. You can always experiment with the look with accessories or an embellished blouse, keeping your comfort and style in mind.

Alia Bhatt in Payal Khandwala

You can never go wrong with black and gold in an outfit. Alia Bhatt’s handwoven silk engineered brocade kurta set designed by Payal Khandwala is a perfect look to flaunt on Makar Sankranti.

Ananya Panday in Shivan & Narresh

Radiating modern elegance, Ananya Panday makes a dazzling statement in the Noir Swirlscent Encrusted lehenga with embellished blouse designed by Shivan & Narresh. A statuesque melange of power and grace, the delicate layers of tulle and luxurious silks are topped off with pearls, sequins, and glass beads.

Karisma Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani

Karisma Kapoor is a sight to behold in a black chanderi lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Highlighted with badla and diamonds, the lehenga is paired with a printed blouse and a sheer silk dupatta.

Vidya Balan and Sayani Gupta in Ka-Sha

Actor Sayani Gupta aces this cotton sari dress like a star. An unconventional drape designed by label Ka-Sha, the outfit features a skirt with an attached drape. The entire piece has fabric appliquéd stripes that create the surface patterns. We love how Sayani wore a black turtleneck top under the zebra top, making it a versatile piece to flaunt this festive season. Similarly, Vidya Balan sports a similar look featuring the hand-dyed zebra top and pairs it with a skirt. A fun yet chic look, the black and white stripes on both outfits are a perfect break from an all-black ensemble.

