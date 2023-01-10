Makar Sankranti 2023: Know The Dos and Don'ts For The Festival

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival observed throughout India. The first festival of the year occurs on the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara (Capricorn), signaling the end of the month with the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

Pandit Indramani Ghansyal explains that in addition to charitable giving on Makar Sankranti, some special considerations should be made. Let us tell you what to do and what not to do on Makar Sankranti.

What to do

Arghya to the Sun

Since Makar Sankranti is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, offer special prayers to the Sun God on this day. After that, add kumkum and black sesame seeds to water and offer it to the Sun God. Aditya Hridaya Stotra should be recited during this time. You will gain wealth, fame, and strength as a result of this, thanks to Lord Surya’s grace.

Donation

Giving charity on Makar Sankranti yields exceptional results. The donation made on this day is dedicated directly to God, and the person is saved as a result. On Makar Sankranti, everyone should give to the poor and needy. On this day, it is best to donate black sesame, jaggery, and khichdi. This increases that person’s social standing and respect.

Bathing in the holy river

According to the scriptures, bathing in the holy rivers of Makar Sankranti grants one freedom from sin and salvation. Ganga bath is the best. On this day, take a bath in Ganges water and sprinkle it around the house. Offer food to Brahmins on this day, this will please the deities and there will be happiness, peace, and prosperity in life.

Tarpan to ancestors

On the day of Makar Sankranti, one should do tarpan in the name of his ancestors. Due to this, Pitrudosh does not happen in the house. It has been told in the scriptures that on this day, Maharaj Bhagirath performed tarpan in the river Ganges for the peace of the souls of his ancestors.

What not to do on Makar Sankranti

Eat no vindictive food

On Makar Sankranti, no vindictive food should be consumed. Meat, garlic, and onions should be avoided on this day. On Makar Sankranti, only pure food should be consumed.

Do not insult the poor

Avoid insulting any poor or helpless person. By doing so, one becomes a collaborator with sin. On this day, no one should say anything negative. If someone comes to your house to inquire, he should not be turned away empty-handed.

Avoid consuming alcohol

Consuming alcohol on Makar Sankranti hurts one’s life. This has the potential to aggravate the economic situation. Consuming alcohol or liquor on this day can deprive your family of happiness and prosperity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here