Lohri, Makar Sankranti: 8 Traditional Delicacies One Can Dig Into
Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. The first day of Magha month, it signifies the arrival of warmer days.
Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. The first day of Magha month, it signifies the arrival of warmer days.
Here are 8 traditional delicacies that make your Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebrations special:
Fini
Made of flour and ghee, fini is a Rajasthani dessert that carries the flavour of the dessert state.
Sweetness is in the air... This is a traditional sweet & mine favorite-- 'Finni'... prepared & eaten during winters ..specially in January. Made from refined wheat flour, sugar, clarified butter & saffron. This Finni is from Bikaner city....made by Gulabchand finniwala a famous sweet shop. . . Traditional sweet magic.... . . . #mithai #sweet #saffron #bikaner #rajasthan #foodphotography #tradition #traditional #indiansweet #dessert #sweetdish #foodfood #foodie #foodlover #goodfood #foodstagram #instafood #iloveeating #ig_food #foodblogger #food #indiandessert #tasty #instalike #instagood #instagram #foodies #recipie #musteat
Chikki
Til-based sweets are exchanged on the occasion in Maharashtra to forget the difference and restore friendship.
Peanut chikki ....my favorite Chikki ....a traditional Indian sweet generally made from groundnuts (peanuts) and jaggery. There are several different varieties of chikki in addition to the most common groundnut chikki. Each variety of chikki is named depending upon the ingredients used, which include puffed or roasted Bengal gram, sesame, puffed rice, beaten rice, or Khobara (desiccated coconut). . . Chikki magic... . . #peanut #jaggery #chikki #foodphotography #tradition #traditional #indiansweet #dessert #sweetdish #foodfood #foodie #foodlover #goodfood #foodstagram #instafood #iloveeating #ig_food #foodblogger #food #indiandessert #tasty #instalike #instagood #instagram #foodies #recipie #musteat
Til laddu
Makar Sankranti is celebrated with two days of kite flying in Gujarat. The til laddus are an essential part of feasts during the celebration. Made of sesame seeds and jaggery, these laddus are rich in minerals.
Dry fruit gajak
Made of dry fruits, jaggery and sesame seeds, this delicacy is the perfect way to keep your body warm.
Til patti
Made of sesame seeds and ghee, this Rajasthani dessert will surely tickle your taste buds. It is given to expecting mothers to boost their haemoglobin level.
Tirunelveli halwa
Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu. During this 4-day long festival, the feast on the occasion includes Tirunelveli halwa. It is made of ghee and cashew nuts.
Tirunelveli Halwa. This halwa is to die for. It takes a lot of time at least 45 mins of stirring. But its all worth the effort check the profile for recipe link. #homecooksrecipe #tirunelvelihalwa #mallipoovumhalwavum #chennaifoodie #foodtalkindia #foodtalkchennai #foodpics #diwalisweets #instapic #foodphotography
Gud Chana
Made of Bengal gram and jaggery, gud chana is rich in iron. Not just for health conscious individuals, gud chana is also perfect for expecting mothers.
Til pitha
A delicacy from Assam, til pitha is a thin wrapper made of rice flour, with sesame seeds and jaggery filling.
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Have a Billion Dollars? The Chrysler Building in New York City is On Sale
- Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: History and Significance
- Babul Supriyo Reacts Sharply on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Likely Ouster from World Cup 2019
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- Indians Did Plastic Surgery 2500 Years Ago? Columbia Agrees with Indian Science Congress
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s