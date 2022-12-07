Make A Fashion Statement This Winter In Neha Dhupia-Inspired Blazer Looks

Neha Dhupia has redefined fashion for us. Her chic and stylish blazers are something all fashion enthusiasts should have in their wardrobes. No one can deny the fact that the actress’ sartorial picks are trendy. Serving some serious goals, Neha once again dropped a series of pictures from her recent fashion photoshoot.

She played muse to fashion designer Dhruv Kapoor as she opted for a lemon yellow top and wide-legged jeans. The highlight of the outfit was the unique blazer with yellow flower motifs. The beauty queen chose a casual look and rolled up her sleeves. As for accessories, she chose gold-toned jewellery- earrings, a sleek ring and bangles.

Check out her photo here-

Here are four more times when Neha Dhupia showed us how to rock a blazer look.

Previously, the Sanak actress donned a black bralette with a pair of black formal trousers. She added a twist to the formal look by adding some colours and prints. She opted for a multi-coloured printed blazer with nude makeup.

Neha Dhupia knows how to be the best-dressed person in the room even while sporting a casual ensemble. In this post, she can be seen wearing a nude-brown coloured flowy outfit, to which she added a grey checkered blazer. She rounded off the look with nude-coloured heels.

Keeping her A-game on, Disha dished out formal fashion inspiration with this look. She slipped into an all-white ensemble with a v-neck top and wide-legged formal trousers. She teamed it up with an embellished white blazer, making the outfit look classy. She chose dainty earrings with stone studdings to keep up with the bling factor of the outfit.

Here’s another formal look that you can totally wear to work or for important meetings. The actress chose a black buttoned-down shirt and black formal trousers. Neha Dhupia paired it with a pristine white blazer. She chose minimal makeup with subtle smokey eyes, tinted cheeks and glossy lips. She accessorized the outfit with a broad belt watch and looked elegant.

Which look is your favourite?

