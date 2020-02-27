Make a Statement At Work With Accessories

If you swear by chic and minimalist attire at work, consider amping up your look by using accessories well.

Here are five suggestions by Jacqueline Kapur, President and co-founder of Ayesha Accessories about how you can wear accessories to your office.

Pretty in pearls

Pearls have been the go to pieces for styling work appropriate outfits, as they are seen as reliable and elegant. They are the grown up beaded accessory style and can be used to upgrade work based accessories. A pair of pearl earrings with a statement navy blue blouse and straight fit pants will be a perfect combination and if you are looking at ideas to elongate your neckline try a pearl pendant necklace.

Make it minimal

Minimalism is the new chic, the less accessories you wear the better you will be able to focus on your outfit, and the best way to do this is to wear either a studded earring, or a pendant necklace or get some bling on your hands with a ring.

Elegant earrings

Earrings are the most understated accessory in your box. You can wear this piece strategically as it is very versatile in nature and can be paired with every outfit with finesse. A simple studded pair is a good choice for a Monday morning or for a more transitional piece towards Friday you can choose a pair of diamond studded hoops.

Niche necklaces

Necklaces are always tricky pieces of accessory as the length should be just perfect to create symmetry to get a perfect neckline. A statement pendant based necklace is the perfect choice for beating the mid-week blues and getting your outfit ready for a night out with your friends while keeping it work appropriate.

Mix and match

Mixing two different styles of accessories is the trick many stylists have mastered; you can get this style right to with one thumb rule, always keep one piece a statement and understate yourself on the other pieces. A statement earring can be complemented with a pair of simple rings.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.