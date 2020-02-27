Make a Statement At Work With Accessories
Here are five suggestions about how you can wear accessories to your office.
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation.)
If you swear by chic and minimalist attire at work, consider amping up your look by using accessories well.
Here are five suggestions by Jacqueline Kapur, President and co-founder of Ayesha Accessories about how you can wear accessories to your office.
Pretty in pearls
Pearls have been the go to pieces for styling work appropriate outfits, as they are seen as reliable and elegant. They are the grown up beaded accessory style and can be used to upgrade work based accessories. A pair of pearl earrings with a statement navy blue blouse and straight fit pants will be a perfect combination and if you are looking at ideas to elongate your neckline try a pearl pendant necklace.
Make it minimal
Minimalism is the new chic, the less accessories you wear the better you will be able to focus on your outfit, and the best way to do this is to wear either a studded earring, or a pendant necklace or get some bling on your hands with a ring.
Elegant earrings
Earrings are the most understated accessory in your box. You can wear this piece strategically as it is very versatile in nature and can be paired with every outfit with finesse. A simple studded pair is a good choice for a Monday morning or for a more transitional piece towards Friday you can choose a pair of diamond studded hoops.
Niche necklaces
Necklaces are always tricky pieces of accessory as the length should be just perfect to create symmetry to get a perfect neckline. A statement pendant based necklace is the perfect choice for beating the mid-week blues and getting your outfit ready for a night out with your friends while keeping it work appropriate.
Mix and match
Mixing two different styles of accessories is the trick many stylists have mastered; you can get this style right to with one thumb rule, always keep one piece a statement and understate yourself on the other pieces. A statement earring can be complemented with a pair of simple rings.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While
- Akshay Kumar Poses in Style with Adorable Pups for Calendar Shoot with Dabboo Ratnani
- Get Rid of Your Stylish Beard If You Want to Stay Protected From Coronavirus
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today