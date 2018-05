Make Changes In Diet To Fight Ageing

The key to ageing gracefully is simple - eat healthy. So make changes in your diet instead of going for Botox for wrinkle treatment, say experts.Tanu Arora, Head Of Department - Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, and Zodi, senior dietician, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, have a few suggestions:* Include certain foods in diet which are rich in vitamins like riboflavin, niacin and cyanocobalamin. Exclude poor quality of food which causes inflammation and ultimately affects the skin.* Hydrate the body so as to remove the toxins from the body.* Skin collagen gets damaged when there is high consumption of sugar and processed carbohydrates, while foods like fruits and vegetables are good for skin.* Deep fried food can add to inflammation. On the other hand, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean protein can help fight inflammation.* Lettuce, broccoli, spinach, tomato, watermelon, grapefruit, guava, salmon, chickpea, oatmeal and brown rice help in curbing inflammation.* A long way to preventing wrinkles is to eat food items like carrots that are loaded with vitamins.* Almonds and walnuts are rich in Vitamin E and help to fight skin problems.* Green tea has powerful anti-oxidants to protect skin from damage.* Yogurt has probiotics that nourish skin from inside and outside.* Honey is hygroscopic in nature.* All berries are healthy anti-oxidants. They kill radicals that are in bodies, damaging DNA and cells and causing premature ageing. Berries can fight damages caused by environmental pollutants and toxins.* Turmeric acts as anti-oxidants.* Alcohol should be avoided as it creates free radicals which damage cells and accelerates ageing.