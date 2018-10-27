English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Make Necks and Bones Crack With These Affordable Halloween Makeup Tutorials
This Halloween look your spookiest best with these affordable DIY makeup tutorials.
Image: halloweenmakeupideas/instagram
Halloween is around the corner and so is the month end. You will probably want to try that Wednesday Adams or the glam vamp look this Halloween but shelling out cash for the ideal Halloween getup and makeup is likely to burn a hole in your pocket.
All the makeup artists up their game this time of the year with 3D face art and creepy SFX creations, and these are definitely not easily affordable. So, it’s high time for you to not just watch the makeup tutorials for fun but also to try them out.
So go ahead and spend all you want on your costume because the makeup is taken care of.
Yes, you've read that right! You do not have to spend a penny on your make up as these DIY Halloween makeup tutorials will utilise what you already own.
All you have to do is to pull out all your already-existing makeup products and watch these terrific makeup tutorials. Plus, follow your artistic instincts.
We've rounded up the best and easy-on-your-pocket makeup tutorials by your favorite beauty influencers who will help you look your creepiest best.
Look no further than your own makeup aisle as you already have everything you need to get that eerie and scary makeup look. Go work on that costume, folks!
The Skeleton
The Spooky Pumpkin
The Creepy Pop Art
Bride of Frankenstein
Oh!Deer
Melted Pennywise Clown
The Broken Doll
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
