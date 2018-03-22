Make Right Fusion With Traditional Jewellery

Trending in the fusion look of traditional jewellery with the western outfit is making waves. It not only gives funkiness to the look but has also become the new rule code in the fashion scene, so make the right look with perfect mix and match.Gaurav Bawa, Jewellery Designer and CEO of Bawa Jewellers and Kunwar Sahib Singh, Director and Creative Head of Motiwala and Sons lists down some tips.* Indian gemstone jewellery of different colours perked with a white dress is an elegant combination which can instantly enhance your look and make it more sophisticated.* Long multi-layered necklaces with several designs of pearl and gold, teamed up with a long black dress will definitely give an aristocrat look.* Elegantly pairing tiny jhumki or gold danglers with a western outfit is a masterpiece. Like tuxedo jumpsuit with tiny jhumki is something unique which will beautify the look.* Flaunt a thin silver chunky chain anklet with shorts, jeans or ripped jeans. This looks equally beautiful and will give a cool look to the girls. Sterling silver anklets can be worn for both formal and casual occasions.* Grab a traditional choker and team it up with any western attire. Especially a diamond-studded choker with a deep neck or an off-shoulder black dress gives a stunning look as always.* Nose pin is the most loved trend these days. It adds a pinch of beauty in the western outfit. A thin or antique designed nose pin with jeans and a casual tee is a good option to be considered.