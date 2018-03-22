English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Make Right Fusion With Traditional Jewellery
Give a traditional spin to your casual outfits with these jewellery pieces.
Image for representation purpose. (Reuters)
Trending in the fusion look of traditional jewellery with the western outfit is making waves. It not only gives funkiness to the look but has also become the new rule code in the fashion scene, so make the right look with perfect mix and match.
Gaurav Bawa, Jewellery Designer and CEO of Bawa Jewellers and Kunwar Sahib Singh, Director and Creative Head of Motiwala and Sons lists down some tips.
* Indian gemstone jewellery of different colours perked with a white dress is an elegant combination which can instantly enhance your look and make it more sophisticated.
* Long multi-layered necklaces with several designs of pearl and gold, teamed up with a long black dress will definitely give an aristocrat look.
* Elegantly pairing tiny jhumki or gold danglers with a western outfit is a masterpiece. Like tuxedo jumpsuit with tiny jhumki is something unique which will beautify the look.
* Flaunt a thin silver chunky chain anklet with shorts, jeans or ripped jeans. This looks equally beautiful and will give a cool look to the girls. Sterling silver anklets can be worn for both formal and casual occasions.
* Grab a traditional choker and team it up with any western attire. Especially a diamond-studded choker with a deep neck or an off-shoulder black dress gives a stunning look as always.
* Nose pin is the most loved trend these days. It adds a pinch of beauty in the western outfit. A thin or antique designed nose pin with jeans and a casual tee is a good option to be considered.
Also Watch
Gaurav Bawa, Jewellery Designer and CEO of Bawa Jewellers and Kunwar Sahib Singh, Director and Creative Head of Motiwala and Sons lists down some tips.
* Indian gemstone jewellery of different colours perked with a white dress is an elegant combination which can instantly enhance your look and make it more sophisticated.
* Long multi-layered necklaces with several designs of pearl and gold, teamed up with a long black dress will definitely give an aristocrat look.
* Elegantly pairing tiny jhumki or gold danglers with a western outfit is a masterpiece. Like tuxedo jumpsuit with tiny jhumki is something unique which will beautify the look.
* Flaunt a thin silver chunky chain anklet with shorts, jeans or ripped jeans. This looks equally beautiful and will give a cool look to the girls. Sterling silver anklets can be worn for both formal and casual occasions.
* Grab a traditional choker and team it up with any western attire. Especially a diamond-studded choker with a deep neck or an off-shoulder black dress gives a stunning look as always.
* Nose pin is the most loved trend these days. It adds a pinch of beauty in the western outfit. A thin or antique designed nose pin with jeans and a casual tee is a good option to be considered.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: KKR Hopeful of Russell, Lynn for Opener vs RCB
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive: Is it The Best Car In The World in 2018?
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet