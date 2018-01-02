English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Make Room In Your Wardrobe For These Three Key Pieces In 2018
Big-name designers and fashion houses have put the eighties center-stage for Spring/Summer 2018, producing a wide range of dresses inspired by this iconic decade.
(Photo: Image for representation/ Reuters)
Loading...
A new year is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some new clothes and accessories and update your look. The womenswear F/W 17-18 and S/S 18 shows in March and October 2017 gave us an insight into the direction fashion is taking in 2018. With the hottest trends in mind, we've rounded up some of the best pieces to start the year in style.
An '80s-inspired dress
Big-name designers and fashion houses have put the eighties center-stage for Spring/Summer 2018, producing a wide range of dresses inspired by this iconic decade. This trend is all about asymmetry and, most importantly, strong, broad shoulders.
> Seen at Gucci, Mugler, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.
A plastic handbag or shoes
Plastic is expected to be one of the biggest trends of the year. Karl Lagerfeld's plastic designs were a highlight of Chanel's catwalk show in Paris in the fall. hats, capes, mittens, handbags and shoes were featured in various forms of plastic.
> Seen at Chanel, Off-White and John Galliano.
An XXL sweater or sweatshirt
The oversized theme will have a big impact on our wardrobes in 2018. This trend, which is closely linked to the sportswear vibe, was all over the catwalks in September and October 2017. Key pieces will be sweaters that are oversized or have extra-long sleeves, and XXL sweatshirts.
> Seen at Thom Browne, Lacoste, Anrealage and MSGM.
An '80s-inspired dress
Big-name designers and fashion houses have put the eighties center-stage for Spring/Summer 2018, producing a wide range of dresses inspired by this iconic decade. This trend is all about asymmetry and, most importantly, strong, broad shoulders.
> Seen at Gucci, Mugler, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.
A plastic handbag or shoes
Plastic is expected to be one of the biggest trends of the year. Karl Lagerfeld's plastic designs were a highlight of Chanel's catwalk show in Paris in the fall. hats, capes, mittens, handbags and shoes were featured in various forms of plastic.
> Seen at Chanel, Off-White and John Galliano.
An XXL sweater or sweatshirt
The oversized theme will have a big impact on our wardrobes in 2018. This trend, which is closely linked to the sportswear vibe, was all over the catwalks in September and October 2017. Key pieces will be sweaters that are oversized or have extra-long sleeves, and XXL sweatshirts.
> Seen at Thom Browne, Lacoste, Anrealage and MSGM.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: This is Why Thanos Survived and Others Died in the Destruction of Titan
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wedding Picture Rights Sold for This Whopping Amount
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Wants to Use Artificial Intelligence to Curb Fake News, But isn't Sure How
- Renault Kwid Outsider Debuts Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...