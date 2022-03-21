Make Street-Style Cheese Maggi at Home With This Simple Recipe

Can you recall a moment when a plate of Maggi let you down? From sustaining us on an adventure trip to being a mid-meal snack on a hectic day or saving us from hunger at midnight during hostel days, this packet of instant noodles has saved us so many times that we’ve lost count.

And, although we certainly do not support atrocious concoctions like Fanta Maggi and Chocolate Maggi, we do like to kick things up a level now and then. Take, for example, Cheese Maggi, which can be found at several street food thelas and cafés. But guess what? You can make the same magical Maggi at home with this simple recipe.

Ingredients:

This Maggi is love in a bowl, made with basic, everyday items like shredded cheese, onions, and chillies. You’ll need the following to make it-

Butter 20 gm

Onion ¼ Cup

Tomato ¼ Cup

Capsicum ¼ Cup

Advertisement

Green Chillies 3-4 chopped

Maggi Masala-e-Ma1 Sachets

Cheese 2 Cubes

Maggi 2 Packets

Salt

You don’t have to do much; simply heat the butter or vegetable oil in a pan and, once heated, add the chopped onions and green chillies. Cook for 2-3 minutes at least.

Add your favourite vegetables. After you’ve added the vegetables, all you have to do is add standard processed cheese, either shred it or put a block. Follow it by adding Maggi, the tastemaker, and Maggi Masala, as well as with 1 1/2 glasses of water.

Increase the amount of water if you want the Maggi to be soupier. Cook for a few minutes, then stir and continue to cook for the next two minutes. Top with coriander and serve immediately.

The noodle will be softer because it is cheese Maggi and prepared with a lot of veggies. Make sure you add enough water so that the noodles don’t turn into a mushy mess. If you want your noodles al dente, allow the water to boil before adding the Maggi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.