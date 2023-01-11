Make Sure You Get Enough of These Nutrients That May Affect How Anxious You Are

According to the World Health Organization, anxiety is a mental health disease that can cause “excessive fear and worry and accompanying behavioural disorders." It can “result in substantial distress or significant impairment in functioning" if it is not handled right away. As a result, it is crucial to recognise the signs and seek expert advice as soon as possible. It’s crucial to recognise that, while anxiety and stress are sometimes conflated, anxiety is mostly internal and is a response to the current situation. Even while certain stressful situations may be inevitable, there are some things you can do to set your mind at ease.

Dr. Tara Scott, a specialist in integrative medicine, discusses these and named five foods that can have an impact on anxiety levels. She listed each vitamin in an Instagram video, saying that if you have low levels of any of them, you may experience anxiety.

Vitamins D and K, notably K2 and D3, should be present in sufficient amounts in your body. This is primarily for those who might live in a location or maintain a lifestyle that prevents them from spending enough time in the sun. Zinc and Copper: Anxiety can be exacerbated by low zinc and high copper levels. To ensure that the levels are within the usual ranges, have a test. Magnesium: Anxiety and depression have been linked to low magnesium levels. If your magnesium levels aren’t where they should be following a test, be sure to take a supplement. Omega 3 fatty acids: Include this supplement in your diet if you don’t consume a lot of fish. DHA is actually also given as a prescription to young people who have suicide thoughts. B complex: You require a variety of nutrients in order to produce the neurotransmitters serotonin, dopamine, and others. A crucial one of them is the B complex.

In agreement, mental health specialist Dr. Rachna Khanna Singh gave a list of foods that she believes to be quite helpful in calming an anxious mind.

Turmeric:

A spice known as turmeric includes curcumin, a chemical under investigation for its potential to reduce anxiety disorders and promote brain health. Curcumin, which has significant levels of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities, guards against brain cell damage. She told that a study involving 80 persons with diabetes discovered that taking a daily pill of nano-curcumin for eight weeks caused significantly reduced anxiety scores when compared to a placebo. Dark chocolate:

A study including 13,626 participants found that those who regularly ate dark chocolate experienced significantly fewer feelings of anxiety than those who did not. Green tea:

L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, has been linked to improved mood and brain function. Yogurt:

Some yoghurt variants contain probiotics, or good bacteria, which are beneficial to many aspects of one’s health, including mental wellness. Even though research into the gut-brain axis is still in its early stages, probiotics support this intricate link between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain. Research has found a correlation between improved gut bacteria and improved brain function, she added.

So, if you’ve been having anxiety issues, it’s important to seek therapy as well as restock your refrigerator with foods that you know will help you stay healthy from the inside out. The mountain will be simpler to climb if you take it one step at a time.

