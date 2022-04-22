Make This Indian Sandwich For Yummy Breakfast, Lunch or Snack

People who have to prepare breakfast daily for their family often remain confused about what they should make the next morning. The goal is to prepare a healthy and flavourful breakfast that should be loved by all. If you haven’t tried your hand at making these masala toast at home yet, you are surely missing out on something delicious.

Tantalising taste and wholesome filling are highlights of this spicy toast sandwich. This is the best vegetarian sandwich recipe that gets ready in 15 minutes. Make this Indian sandwich for your yummy breakfast, lunch or snack. It does not even require much effort.

Ingredients for Masala Toast Sandwich

Bread slices – 8

Potatoes – 4 boiled

Tomato (round cut) – 2

Onion – 2

Capsicum (long cut) – 1/2

Green chillies (finely chopped) – 2-3

Rai – 1 tsp

Black pepper powder – 1/2 tsp

Chaat masala – 1/2 tsp

Butter – 4 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Oil

Lemon – 1

Green coriander – 1 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

Follow these steps

Take potatoes and boil them in salted water till they get soft.

After this, peel the potatoes and mash them well.

Put 1 tbsp oil in a hot pan and add mustard seeds to it.

Once the mustard seeds start crackling, add finely chopped onions and green chillies and stir with the help of a ladle.

Fry the onion till it turns golden, and then add turmeric to it. It will take about two minutes for the onions to cook.

Now add chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice to the mashed potatoes and mix.

Add salt to it as per taste. Your stuffing for Masala Toast Sandwich is ready.

Now take bread slices and spread butter on one side of the bread.

Now apply green chutney to the slices (prepare green chutney).

After this, take 3 to 4 tbsp potato masala and spread it evenly on the bread.

Place two-three tomato slices and one or two onion slices. if you like capsicum, add its slices as well.

Sprinkle some chaat masala and a pinch of black pepper powder and salt as well.

Now, take a sandwich maker/griller and apply oil on both sides and put the sandwich in it. Let it cook till it becomes golden.

After this, take out the sandwich from the toaster and apply butter on top.

Your delicious masala toast is ready. Cut it into pieces. Serve it with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.