Make-up Artiste Manish Karjaokar No More, Varun Dhawan, Remo Dsouza Pay Condolences
Manish Karjaokar had worked with Varun Dhawan and Remo Dsouza in ABCD 2 in 2015 and Street Dancer earlier this year.
Credits- Instagram
Renowned Bollywood make-up artiste Manish Karjaokar is no more. Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to confirm the news and pay his condolences.
"RIP Manish Dada. I am completely shocked. He was on the sets of ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. Always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news," Varun wrote on Wednesday.
Director-choreographer Remo Dsouza, who worked with the late make-up artist in "ABCD 2", too took to social media to remember Karjaokar.
"R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother," Remo wrote on Instagram along with a picture in which Manish is seen applying make-up on Remo's face.
Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal shared a picture with Manish on Instagram and wrote: "I am broken today, In agony, it pains a lot to know that dada is no more with us."
Manish Karjaokar had worked with Remo Dsouza for his ensemble dance film ABCD 2 which starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Lauren Gottlieb among others. Remo Dsouza and Varun Dhawan's second collaboration Street Dancer saw Nora Fatehi along with other recurring actors and dancers.
The cause of Karjaokar's death is yet to be known.
