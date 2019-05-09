Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Make-up Kit Essentials for Summer Vacations

Here are some essentials to carry in your travel kit this summer.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Make-up Kit Essentials for Summer Vacations
Here are some essentials to carry in your travel kit this summer.
Loading...
Planning a summer vacation but confused as to what to carry in your make-up bags? Do carry a cleanser, toner and moisturiser along with some blotting papers to dab off excess oil to keep your face clean, say experts.

Saba Khan, Head of Education, Make-up Designory, India, and make-up experts from the Balm Cosmetics, India have doled out summer essentials to carry in your travel kits:

* Firstly, begin with a good cleanser, toner and moisturiser and a gel-based sunscreen which will not clog pores and feels weightless on the skin.

* Use a good face primer according to your skin type. Let each of the products get absorbed into the skin so that the make-up doesn't slide off. Then start by using the right shade of concealer under the eyes and over minor discolourations.

* After this, use a matte finish foundation with a damp sponge. This technique works well for oily skin. Follow this with a loose matte finish powder to set everything.

* Finish off with a natural colour blush, a brow pencil to fill in the brows and a gel-based brown pencil to define the eyes.

* Use a highlighter on the eyes and the cheekbones to accentuate the face, a water-resistant mascara and a summer nude lip shade to complete the look.

* Blotting paper to dab off excess oil at any time of the day without altering make-up.

* A good brow mascara to keep the brow in place all day.

* A tinted foundation with an SPF to keep skin feeling hydrated, sun protected and feeling weightless without using too many products.

* A semi-matte nude pink lipstick which can be worn as a cream blush and eyeshadow and a lipstick.

* Another tip to make your lipstick last for a longer time is to apply a little foundation and powder just before using your lip pencil/ lipstick. Apply another thin layer of powder over it and apply your lipstick again.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram