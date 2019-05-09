English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Make-up Kit Essentials for Summer Vacations
Here are some essentials to carry in your travel kit this summer.
Planning a summer vacation but confused as to what to carry in your make-up bags? Do carry a cleanser, toner and moisturiser along with some blotting papers to dab off excess oil to keep your face clean, say experts.
Saba Khan, Head of Education, Make-up Designory, India, and make-up experts from the Balm Cosmetics, India have doled out summer essentials to carry in your travel kits:
* Firstly, begin with a good cleanser, toner and moisturiser and a gel-based sunscreen which will not clog pores and feels weightless on the skin.
* Use a good face primer according to your skin type. Let each of the products get absorbed into the skin so that the make-up doesn't slide off. Then start by using the right shade of concealer under the eyes and over minor discolourations.
* After this, use a matte finish foundation with a damp sponge. This technique works well for oily skin. Follow this with a loose matte finish powder to set everything.
* Finish off with a natural colour blush, a brow pencil to fill in the brows and a gel-based brown pencil to define the eyes.
* Use a highlighter on the eyes and the cheekbones to accentuate the face, a water-resistant mascara and a summer nude lip shade to complete the look.
* Blotting paper to dab off excess oil at any time of the day without altering make-up.
* A good brow mascara to keep the brow in place all day.
* A tinted foundation with an SPF to keep skin feeling hydrated, sun protected and feeling weightless without using too many products.
* A semi-matte nude pink lipstick which can be worn as a cream blush and eyeshadow and a lipstick.
* Another tip to make your lipstick last for a longer time is to apply a little foundation and powder just before using your lip pencil/ lipstick. Apply another thin layer of powder over it and apply your lipstick again.
