Make Your Closet Look Clutter-Free with These Easy Tips

Organising is a skill that impresses all but not many posses it. If you have small spaces and many items, then you channel your inner Marie Kondo and develop a sense of aesthetics and calculations. One of the trickiest parts is arranging the closet properly. The closet is one such space that is used frequently, be it taking out shoes, accessories, clothes, and other items. If you find this task quite overwhelming and tiring, then we are here to help. We have curated a list of simple tips which will help you organise your closet, make it look neat and you can use each and every section without making clutter.

Use sleek hangers

We all know hangers are a great way to keep the clothes organised and store a lot in a small place. However, people often make the mistake of using thick hangers which takes a lot of horizontal space and fewer clothes can be hung in an area. Instead of thick hangers, one should use thin hangers of same colour which will look pleasant as well as makes up space for more items.

Folding technique

Another way of using the space wisely is by learning better folding techniques. Just like you do it you bag pack to reduce space, do it in your closet. Roll the t-shirts and store them in a line. You’ll notice that many clothes can be placed in a compact space without looking too much.

Section as per usage

Use storage baskets and divide the clothes as per their usage. Partywear should be placed in one basket, winter wear in one, and daily wear in another one. This will help you optimise the space as well as create an organised division for yourself.

Hooks to store accessories

Accessory boxes take up space and even damage the items if stored haphazardly. It is better to have hooks at the back of the closet where one can hang chains, earrings, caps, belts and other items.

Use a foldable closet organiser

If you have a small closet, then buy additional foldable closet organisers which can be hanged behind the door or the wall without looking tacky. You can store your bags, shoes and other items in it to make up for most of the space.

