Make Your Dinner Tastier With Mix-Veg Gravy; Here's The Recipe

Who doesn’t love mixed veg gravy? The dish not only tastes delicious but is also beneficial for health. The dish has all the required nutrients that a person needs. You must have had dry mix-veg but adding gravy makes it more delicious. All seasonal vegetables can be used in this recipe, many might add cheese to make it. For making a quick and easy dinner, then this time you can try this recipe at home.

Ingredients required for Mix Veg

1 bowl paneer

1 bowl potatoes

1/2 bowl beans

½ bowl peas

1 bowl Cauliflower

2 tomatoes

2 onions

5-6 garlic cloves

1-inch piece of ginger

7-8 cashews

2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

2 teaspoons of chopped coriander

3 teaspoon oil

Salt – as per taste

How to make Mix Veg Gravy

To make Mix Veg Gravy, take paneer and finely dice them. After that, chop the potatoes, onions, beans, cauliflower, and tomatoes as well. Now take a wok and put oil in it and heat it. When the oil is heated, add the chopped onions and fry them till it becomes brown. Then add chopped ginger, garlic, and cashew pieces to it and fry them well. Add the sliced tomatoes and fry. When the tomatoes become soft, turn off the gas and let the masala cool down.

When the masala cools down, make its paste with the help of a grinder or mixer and keep it aside. Now add oil as required to the pan and keep the heat on the medium flame. When the oil is heated, add the Masala paste and fry it. After a while, add red chilli powder, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala and salt as per taste in the masala gravy, mix everything well and fry.

After frying the gravy for 3-4 minutes, when the oil starts to separate, then add chopped vegetables and paneer to it. Mix everything well with the gravy with the help of a ladle and let it cook. Add water to the gravy as per the need.

Now reduce the flame of the gas and cover the vegetable and let it cook for 10 minutes. In between, keep stirring the vegetable with the help of a ladle. After the mix-veg gravy is ready, switch off the gas. Your flavoured Mix Veg Gravy is ready. Before serving, garnish it with finely chopped coriander leaves.

You can have it with paratha, Roti or Naan.

