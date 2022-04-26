Make Your Summer Stylish and Comfortable by Acing These Celeb-Inspired Hairstyles

Do you get tired of managing your hair during summers? We all want to ace the perfect summer look and hair plays a vital role in making us stand out in the crowd. However, with all the sweat and hot weather, we can feel irritated with the open hair. Due to the summer heat, open hair touching our neck and face can make us uncomfortable. If you too are someone who doesn’t know how to manage your hair in summer without compromising on style, then you can opt for these celebrity-inspired summer hairstyles.

Top Knot Bun

Best way to keep your hair in one place giving your face and neck enough space to breathe is to tie them in a top knot bun. Take all the hair and make a messy bun on top of your head. Leave a few strands loose to give it a chic look. You can take a note of Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey’s cool summery looks.

Braids

What’s better than styling your hair in a braid and keeping them intact. To have a stylish look like Kiara Advani, make a high pony and then braid the pony till the end. This way, your hair will be secured in a place throughout the day. It also looks stylish.

Ponytail

The common way to have a cool girl-next-door look is to make a high ponytail. This hairstyle never goes out of style and even works for any occasion. You can even do a little experiment with front hair and tie a ponytail at the back for an elegant party look. Tara Sutaria is definitely giving us an inspiration to ace a stylish ponytail.

Messy low bun

If you want a low-maintenance look, then opt for this pretty Rakul Preet Singh-inspired low messy bun look. It appears chic, classy and cool at the same time. You just need to make a bun just like the way you want.

Short hair

The best way to beat the summer heat is by chopping your hair short to have low-maintenance summers. Take a cue from Anushka Sharma to flaunt your short hair in style.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.