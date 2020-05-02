Makers Plan to Finish and Release Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film Sharmaji Namkeen: Report

Actor Rishi Kapoor left to his heavenly abode after a prolonged battle with leukemia on April 30. The late veteran’s last released film was The Body and he had started working on his next project, Sharmaji Namkeen.

Post Kapoor’s demise, film producer Honey Trehan of Excel Entertainment told IANS that the actor was diagnosed within a first few days of shooting and had to immediately fly overseas for treatment.

"We stopped the film and waited for him to come back. He is the DNA of the film and we cannot imagine anyone else to play Sharmaji. They stayed in touch with him and he was so eager to come back and get on to the film set. So naturally, when things started rolling, his energy and high professionalism were driving us," Trehan explained.

In a recent report, it is said that the makers plan to finish and release Chintu Ji’s last film.

“Excel has no intention of abandoning the film or leaving it incomplete. Sharmaji Namkeen was Rishi sir’s last film and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the film is completed. It’s the least we can do to honour the memory of Rishi sir,” Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

Sharmaji Namkeen was being helmed by debutante director Hitesh Bhatia and starred Juhi Chawla.

In the past, Juhi had worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Bol Radha Bol (1992), Rishta To Ho Aisa (1992), Ghar Ki Izzat (1994) and Eena Meena Deega (1994).

In her condolence note, she shared, "Due to Chintujis treatment, the shooting was postponed. In January this year, I joined the crew in Delhi for the shooting. Chintuji was his amusing , happy , some-times grumpy , often chatty self . Just sometimes he would sit by himself in the sun , or looking into his phone preoccupied. We had a great time shooting , he was effortless , absolutely effortless in his shots . Always and I mean always after his shot , the director would shout a very satisfied spontaneous OKKKKK into the mike . I remember watching Chintuji during the shots on the monitor and almost enviously thinking to myself ... Chintuji is so nice ,just SO nice on screen .... it is not fair!"

