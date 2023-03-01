Makeup Lovers, Here Is How You Can Use You Favourite Products To Hide Your Pores

Large or open pores are like unwelcome guests at a wedding that we despise. Most people appear to be determined on getting their pores to vanish. Unfortunately, your pores will not instantly disappear. They can, however, appear to have vanished with the help of a thorough skincare routine and a few crucial beauty techniques.

" Before starting any makeup you must follow some skincare regime, that is cleanse your face thoroughly with a good face wash, use a Vitamin C face serum, moisturize your face very well, and while going out apply a very good sunscreen," says celebrity makeup artist Neha Chhabra, founder of Keywest Academy of Beauty and Makeup.

Follow these step by step and then start the makeup.

Tip 1: Primer is your BFF

One of the finest magic tricks for huge pores is primer. Rather than having your makeup stick to your face and pores, use a primer to bridge a barrier between your skin and your makeup. You’ll be pore-free in seconds with the correct primer! A primer, however, accomplishes more than that. A primer also fades the skin, making it look more perfect. This is essential for big, open pores!

Tip 2: Matte-base foundation

Foundations with a dewy finish may make large pores appear larger. Foundation layers are like a fluid and have a smoothing finish to conceal flaws such as large pores and unequal skin texture. Its lengthy formulation is waterproof and sweatproof, so you don’t have to worry about smearing your makeup all day to hide your large pores.

Tip 3: Conceal with concealer

After your matte foundation, a matte concealer can assist you to cover your huge pores even better. Apply just a few dots to areas that require extra coverage and mix the product in with a dampened makeup sponge. When applying cream products, a blending sponge will provide smooth coverage, but a brush may highlight your huge pores and add undesired roughness.

Tip 4: Set with setting powder

A mini, transparent setting powder may help reduce pores and fine wrinkles while also sealing in your makeup. If you want to minimize huge pores, choose a translucent setting powder since the former provides more absorption, which might emphasise texture and pores.

Apply a small coating of powder on your face using your makeup sponge. Allow the powder to soak for a few seconds until brushing away the extra.

Tip 5: Blush or bronzer your face!

Subtle shimmer face powders, like lighting foundations, can attract attention to big pores. With a soft brush, apply the blush to the cheeks, then with a bronzer brush, shape the contours of your face. Avoid using lotions and liquid for your bronzer, blush, and contour. Lotion and liquid products, although lovely (we know!) and simple to use, sink into pores.

It not only makes the pores look wider, but it also causes the cream to become ‘stuck’ in the pores, making them visible. When you have huge pores, powder formulations work best for cheek makeup! After all these steps you must use a setting spray. A setting spray holds the makeup in place, making it harder to move. Even people with huge pores can benefit from this. When you use setting spray, your makeup cannot disperse and set in your pores.

Trust this, it will work wonders for you. Your skin will look flawless when you go out. This won’t wear off the makeup showing your large pores.

