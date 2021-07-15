Makeup Tips To Survive Monsoon Season

Heat, humidity and rain, together wreak havoc on your hair and skin. Make-up always suffers during this season. With makeup melting during monsoons, there is a big task for you to deal with. It may not be a wise idea to step out with layers of makeup and you may also not prefer going barefaced either. However, there is no need to fret much. As just a few swaps in your routine makeup products are going to make a huge difference in helping you beat the rains. You may think of some tricks like rain-proof makeup. So stop worrying about the foundation and mascara smudging all over your face because it can be prevented. Here are a few handy tips you need to know to avoid your makeup from melting in the monsoons.

1. SWITCH TO WATER-BASED MOISTURISER

Oil-based moisturisers are not a good idea as they will make your face more greasy during this season. Your makeup looks bad and it even spoils your mood. So in a situation like this, it is important to apply moisturizer to take care of the face and keep the skin hydrated. A water based moisturizer will greatly benefit you.

2. THUMBS UP TO POWDER BASED MAKEUP

Try to keep the use of foundation and concealer on the face as limited as possible. Use foundation powder or compaq or similar products instead. Your makeup will last longer and your face will get a matte finish look.

3. EYE MAKEUP SPECIAL

Avoid applying eyeliner if your skin is more oily. Liner tends to smudge during the rainy days, which can spoil your entire look. Use a waterproof liner if you have to apply.

4. SAY HELLO TO MATTE LIPSTICK

Lipsticks also can behave nasty during rainy days. It’s because of the moisture content and sometimes sweat. Using matte lipstick in such a situation is your best bet. Matte lipsticks stay on the lips for a longer time.

