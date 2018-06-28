Makeup Tricks to Pull Off All Gold Jewellery Look

Trends in fashion are constantly changing but gold jewellery will remain a classic. When most people think about an all gold jewellery look, they typically imagine a seemingly heavy yellow gold attire but gold comes in many hues that can be appropriately styled for different occasions.Venkatesh S., Lead Designer at BlueStone.com lists down tips on how to select the perfect jewellery pieces to compliment your make-up.When wearing yellow gold jewellery, be sure to opt for an overall bold look. Go with dark eyes and a bold red lip. Go easy on the bronzer as you would not want it to clash with the gold jewellery.When wearing rose gold pieces, keep your attire delicate and trendy. Pair subtle pieces in rings, pendants and drop earrings with a makeup palette that is closer to you natural skin to achieve a classy and elegant attire. White gold jewellery pieces are elegant and subtle. Go with a dainty pendant and classic stud earrings - pair it up with pop colours in makeup. Experiment with greens, blues, or pink. Be it with an eye shadow or liner or a neon lip shade.The first rule while compiling a look is to ensure that the focus remains on one aspect of your attire. If you are wearing a heavy neckpiece and elaborate earrings, ensure the makeup is subtle so the focus remains on your beautiful jewels. When wearing dainty earrings or stackable rings or layered necklaces, one can go with a bold approach in makeup. Apply heavy eye makeup and complementary bold colours on the lip.Inputs by Arzoo Shah, make-up expert at MyGlamm on getting the look right.