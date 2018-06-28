English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Makeup Tricks to Pull Off All Gold Jewellery Look
Tips on how to select the perfect jewellery pieces to compliment your make-up.
Photo for representation.
Trends in fashion are constantly changing but gold jewellery will remain a classic. When most people think about an all gold jewellery look, they typically imagine a seemingly heavy yellow gold attire but gold comes in many hues that can be appropriately styled for different occasions.
Venkatesh S., Lead Designer at BlueStone.com lists down tips on how to select the perfect jewellery pieces to compliment your make-up.
* Hues of gold- When wearing yellow gold jewellery, be sure to opt for an overall bold look. Go with dark eyes and a bold red lip. Go easy on the bronzer as you would not want it to clash with the gold jewellery.
When wearing rose gold pieces, keep your attire delicate and trendy. Pair subtle pieces in rings, pendants and drop earrings with a makeup palette that is closer to you natural skin to achieve a classy and elegant attire. White gold jewellery pieces are elegant and subtle. Go with a dainty pendant and classic stud earrings - pair it up with pop colours in makeup. Experiment with greens, blues, or pink. Be it with an eye shadow or liner or a neon lip shade.
* Heavy or dainty jewellery: The first rule while compiling a look is to ensure that the focus remains on one aspect of your attire. If you are wearing a heavy neckpiece and elaborate earrings, ensure the makeup is subtle so the focus remains on your beautiful jewels. When wearing dainty earrings or stackable rings or layered necklaces, one can go with a bold approach in makeup. Apply heavy eye makeup and complementary bold colours on the lip.
Inputs by Arzoo Shah, make-up expert at MyGlamm on getting the look right.
Also Watch
Venkatesh S., Lead Designer at BlueStone.com lists down tips on how to select the perfect jewellery pieces to compliment your make-up.
* Hues of gold- When wearing yellow gold jewellery, be sure to opt for an overall bold look. Go with dark eyes and a bold red lip. Go easy on the bronzer as you would not want it to clash with the gold jewellery.
When wearing rose gold pieces, keep your attire delicate and trendy. Pair subtle pieces in rings, pendants and drop earrings with a makeup palette that is closer to you natural skin to achieve a classy and elegant attire. White gold jewellery pieces are elegant and subtle. Go with a dainty pendant and classic stud earrings - pair it up with pop colours in makeup. Experiment with greens, blues, or pink. Be it with an eye shadow or liner or a neon lip shade.
* Heavy or dainty jewellery: The first rule while compiling a look is to ensure that the focus remains on one aspect of your attire. If you are wearing a heavy neckpiece and elaborate earrings, ensure the makeup is subtle so the focus remains on your beautiful jewels. When wearing dainty earrings or stackable rings or layered necklaces, one can go with a bold approach in makeup. Apply heavy eye makeup and complementary bold colours on the lip.
Inputs by Arzoo Shah, make-up expert at MyGlamm on getting the look right.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal