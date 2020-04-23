Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Making Designer Face Masks is Obnoxious and Offensive, Says Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is averse to the idea of putting privilege on things that are essential for health.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Making Designer Face Masks is Obnoxious and Offensive, Says Sabyasachi
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Sabyasachi Mukherjee)

Wearing protective masks has become a new norm amid the coronavirus crisis, and a lot of fashion designers around the world have stepped up to make masks to help out during the shortage. We have seen international labels like Gucci and Louis Vuitton making coming out with designer masks.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of the top Indian designers, isn't averse to the idea of making masks, but is against putting a designer label on it. Asked if face masks will become a new fashion statement, the designer told India Today, "I hope not. Because we are talking about a health crisis and I hope we don't put privilege on things that are essential for health."

He said that making designer face masks is an obnoxious and offensive thing to do. "I think it is really obnoxious and it is really offensive to do designer face masks. If I have to use my factory to be able to manufacture face masks, which is just a simple mask and where I am only a vendor, I am happy to do that. I will never put my label on a face mask. Ever."

E-commerce sites are full of designer mask advertisements. With luxury brands making masks, the designer mask market is likely to see a rapid growth. As per a report in The Guardian, the accumulative mask market is seeing as much as USD 60 pricing for a designer face cover.

Read: Fancy Masks May Look Good But Are They Capable Enough To Stop Coronavirus?

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres