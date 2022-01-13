Making Til Laddus This Makar Sankranti? Well, Here's Your Easy Recipe

Makar Sankranti, also referred to as the festival of kites, is just a day away. On this auspicious occasion, people also donate things like bindi, clothes, food and many other items. Not to forget the ritual of making til laddu with sesame and jaggery.

And if you were also thinking about til laddus this Makar Sankranti, here’s an easy recipe for you.

Ingredients

Sesame (Til) - 2 cups

Jaggery - 1 cup

Cashew - 2 tbsps.

Almonds - 2 tbsps.

Small cardamom - 7 to 8 (crushed)

Ghee - 2 tsps.

Recipe:

Clean the sesame seeds properly, heat it in a pan on medium flame until it turns light brown.

Stir it continuously with a ladle and now take out these roasted sesame seeds on a plate and let them cool down.

Take half of these roasted sesame seeds and grind them in a mixer.

Now, put one spoon of ghee in a pan and heat it. When the ghee has melted completely, put the pieces of jaggery and let it melt on a low flame.

When the jaggery melts, turn off the gas and let the matter cool down.

Now, add roasted crushed sesame seeds and mix cashew, almonds and cardamom powder in it.

Make laddus of this mixture and keep them on a plate to cool down. Your tasty til laddus are ready. Store them in an airtight container.

