Making Travel Plans for 2023? 5 Spots That Must be On your List

The new year is almost the year. Following two tears of lockdown, 2022 was a year where the world opened up again. And what better way to celebrate this freedom than going around visiting new places? While many explorers and travellers went around visiting different places, others may not have been able to get time out. So, worry not, 2023 may be the year for you to see new places. And to help you plan trips for the year, we have got some suggestions for some global tourist spots to explore.

Antalya, Turkey

Antalya is known for the world’s most ancient sites, and it has some of the best resorts by the beaches. Tourists who love warm destinations along with cheap stay options and pocket-friendly streets will love to spend their time here. The ancient sites and ruins along with the Yivli Minare Mosque, The Harbour, Kaleici, and Perge Hadrian’s Gate are must-visit places in the city.

Cairo, Egypt

The ancient cultural sites and the Grand Egyptian Museum along with the Great Pyramids of Giza, make it worth your time in Cairo, Egypt. Opening in the spring of 2023, the museum will offer insight into everything that the lost cities of ancient Egypt.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne is a medieval city on the shores of Lake Geneva. The city was once occupied by Romans, and the breathtaking view of the Alps provides you with both culture-rich history and natural beauty. Don’t miss the incredible city-top view from the Sauvabelin tower.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

While India is renowned for Hindu mythology and the rich culture around it, Cambodia’s Angkor Wat and other temples are examples that Hindu heritage is not limited by boundaries. Everything from backpacker party pads to hip hotels, wine and dine options and cultural sites, Siem Reap is a destination for both modern and conservative audiences.

Shimla, India

And if you wanted a desi destination on your list, you could explore Shimla. There is a reason Shimla is known as the “Queen of the Hills”. It is one of those mountain destinations that can be visited any time of the year. While temperatures are more tolerable during summers with lush greens all around, people who love snowfall and white snow-clad mountains can visit during the winters. The famous Mall Road in the city and Wildflower Hall are must-visits if you are planning a trip to Shimla.

