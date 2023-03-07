Malaika Arora And Ananya Panday’s Secret Ingredient For Flawless Skin

Aloe vera is a go-to ingredient for many skincare enthusiasts. It is known for its soothing properties as well as for enhancing the natural glow of your skin. This versatile ingredient can be directly applied on the face or can be mixed with various DIY face packs. But did you know celebrities like Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora also include the goodness of aloe vera in their skincare regime?

In an interview with Vogue India, Ananya Panday revealed that aloe vera is the secret behind her bright skin and silky smooth hair. Calling it an “underrated hack”, she said, “I have an aloe plant at home, and I tried taking the juice out of it, letting it cool in the freezer for a bit, and then putting it in my hair and on my face for 30 minutes. It just gives you the most perfect glow, and makes your hair so much softer."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also shared that aloe vera is a very suitable formula for her sensitive skin. The actress stated how she has to be extremely careful with what she puts on her skin because any wrong product can do more damage than benefit. Malaika mentioned that one natural ingredient that she swears by for her skin is “fresh aloe vera gel”, which is grown in her home garden. “Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it," she added.

Her way of using this anti-inflammatory ingredient is quite simple. All you have to do is cut one piece of aloe vera, slice it open and scoop up the gooey goodness from within. Apply it evenly on your face and it will act as a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth.

Other benefits of using Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps to exfoliate the skin, remove dead cells and give it a clean look. One can mix aloe vera with some sugar to create an at-home scrub that aids exfoliation. Frequent use of these scrubs and gels can also help if you have excessively oily skin. Aloe vera gets absorbed in the skin quickly, and unlike other face creams, it does not leave a greasy feeling.

In the case of shaving cuts, you can also apply some fresh aloe vera gel directly on the bruised area. It will give a soothing effect and prevent redness.

