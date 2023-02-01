Malaika Arora Approves Of Yoga Wheel; Know Its Benefits

Malaika Arora is among the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She is known to be following a disciplined fitness regimen to stay in shape. But the focus is not always on the physical but emotional and mental well-being as well. The actress also practices yoga to strike a balance between physical and mental health. Sharing a glimpse into one of her recent workout sessions, the actress revealed that she uses yoga to tackle negative energy.

Malaika posted a video of herself practising a set of yoga and talked about the various benefits of using a yoga wheel. In the video, she is seen performing different yoga asanas using a yoga wheel. She can be seen completing stretches with additional support to her body by placing the wheel between her back and the yoga mat. Malaika places her glutes on the wheel and tries to stretch her body as much as possible.

“Practicing yoga with a wheel can help you in releasing any negative emotions you may be holding onto. It helps open up your heart chakra also known as the Anahata chakra,” Malaika wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

What is a yoga wheel and what are its benefits?

Yoga wheels serve as additional support to aid practitioners in reaching deeper stretching positions. Numerous yoga positions, especially more difficult ones, need the use of a yoga wheel for better support.

A yoga wheel resembles a hollow, circular foam roller in appearance. Its use promotes better stretching, tension release, and flexibility. You can use it for a variety of activities stretching rolling and even opening your shoulder blades.

The use of a yoga wheel has numerous benefits beyond serving as a prop. It is a secret that novice yogis can utilise to successfully master the challenging stretches and eventually move to the next level. Here’s taking a look at a few benefits of using a yoga wheel

Aids in doing specific poses correctly and securely Prevents injury Enhances flexibility Enhances stability Relieves aches and pains Develops core strength Strengthens your spine

