Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Are Absolute Sylishness and Weekend Goals in All-Black Outfits

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora continue to give us serious couple goals. Their Instagram profiles are constantly bursting with images and videos showing how much they value one another, whether they are declaring their love for one another or going on a romantic date. The duo is renowned for their tempting vacation photos. Arjun and Malaika continuously raising the bar for our relationship, whether it’s a romantic dinner in a foreign country or sharing tidbits from their early-morning travelogues of discovering a new city around the world. Every time they go out, they also like giving their followers major fashion goals. Malaika and Arjun make sure to create an impression in whatever they wear, whether it’s casual outfits or celebratory ethnic clothing.

Check out their latest video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A day before, Malaika and Arjun were seen leaving for the weekend in Mumbai. Our Saturday was improved by their black-twined images. Arjun was also seen supporting Malaika’s car door. Aww. Malaika was dressed in a pair of black leather harem pants and a corset top. She paired her ensemble with a traditional black stiletto heel and a long black jacket. Malaika looked just as lovely with open hair, a diamond neck choker, and a grey purse in one hand. Contrarily, Arjun complimented his lady who was wearing a black shirt and a pair of black jeans. Arjun completed his outfit for the day with grey shoes and tinted sunglasses.

The love story between Malaika and Arjun is as idealistic as it gets. Although they have been dating for a while, they only formally announced their relationship in 2019, on Arjun’s birthday. Since then, Malaika and Arjun have been together and have continued to help us with a variety of objectives.

