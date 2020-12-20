News18 Logo

Malaika Arora Believes in Smiling and Being Happy, Posts Stunning Picture

Actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself in an all-white ensemble. She shared her Sunday mood and asked fans to smile and be happy.

Dancing diva Malaika Arora has posted a stunning picture dressed in all white ensemble and asked everyone to smile and be happy.

Malaika posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white plunged neckline halter blouse paired with a white skirt. She completed her look with chunky gold earrings and minimum make-up.

In the image, she is seen looking away from the camera and wrote "Hello Sunday .....jus smile n be happy" as the caption.

Recently, Malaika and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their next film, Bhoot Police, a horror comedy.

Malaika posted a lot of images from the scenic hill town during her Dharamshala trip.


