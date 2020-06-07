Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Malaika Arora Decodes Right Way of Drinking Water

Malaika Arora has decided to use social media to remind people to do simple things in the right way -- starting with the right way to drink water.

IANS

Updated:June 7, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
credits - Malaika Arora instagram

Malaika Arora feels that in the race to learn something new about fitness and health, people forget the basics.

So, she has decided to use social media to remind people to do simple things in the right way -- starting with the right way to drink water.

"We strive everyday to keep ourselves fit, to learn something new about fitness- new form of exercise, new super foods available in the market, what to eat and how much to eat for different types of diet programs, but what we often forget in all of this is the BASICS," Malaika wrote on her Instagram.

"Something as simple as drinking water. How to drink this simple and most important source of energy is something we usually don't even consider. Here's my tip to make sure that this simple thing is done in the right way," she added in the post, which came with hashtags #BackToBasics and #malaikastrickortip.

She also posted a video, in which she said that the right way to drink water is to sit and sip it, and not stand and gulp.

Earlier this week, Malaika shared her various stages of lockdown in a hilarious new post on social media. She took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

In the first picture, Malaika is seen playing with her hair, the second features her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture has her hair on her face and in the fourth she is seen lying in bed.

"My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane," Malaika captioned the image.

My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane

Loading