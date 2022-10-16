Malaika Arora Does Anjaneyasana On Yoga Wheel; Check Out The Benefits Here

There is no denying that Malaika Arora is a fitness queen. The actress is known for experimenting with different workout routines in order to stay fit and healthy. She even posts short videos on her social media page to encourage fans to stay fit. Malaika recently shared a picture of her practising a yoga pose, Anjaneyasana.

Malaika can be seen in the photo stretching her back while supporting herself with one leg on a yoga wheel. Her hands were raised skyward and positioned in a Namaskar.

Along with the picture, the caption read, “Hello divas. Today I’ve got the perfect pose for you to become aware, build mental toughness and unlock your Anahata Chakra. Practising Anjaneyasana with a prop helps you go deeper into the pose and immerse yourself in the practice of yoga”. Take a look at the post here.

Benefits of Anjaneyasana

The primary physical benefits of Anjaneyasana are:

Helps you become more mentally focused.

Relaxes your hips.

Stretches the hamstrings, quads, and hips.

Aids in increasing your body’s strength and flexibility in the knees, shoulders, arms, back, abdomen, and legs.

Since it stretches and relaxes the hamstrings and leg muscles, this pose is also beneficial for those who experience sciatica discomfort.

This pose is especially beneficial for athletes and runners because it stretches and stimulates the lower body.

How to perform the Anjaneyasana pose?

Begin by entering the Downward-Facing Dog position.

Put your left foot forward and next to your left hand as you exhale.

Make sure your left ankle and knee are lined up.

The right knee should now be brought down to the floor behind your hips.

Take a deep breath in, lift your torso, and then extend your arms above your head.

Ensure that your biceps are positioned adjacent to your ears with the palms facing one another.

After exhaling, move your hands backwards, giving your back a soft arc.

After maintaining the position for some time, release, return to the beginning position, and repeat the process while alternating the legs.

The position deepens yoga practice while giving you a fantastic upper-body opening experience and a strong sense of balance. If you do Anjaneyasana every day, it will leave you feeling revitalised.

