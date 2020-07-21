Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora Embraces New Normal As She Steps Out, See Pic

Malaika Arora shared a selfie wearing a mask on Instagram Stories. The actress stepped out of the house wearing a black jacket and called the attire, "the new normal."

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Malaika Arora is embracing the new normal, and she has captured the moment for followers on Instagram.

The actress shared a selfie wearing a mask on Instagram Stories. She clicked the selfie as she stepped out.

''Let's do this #newnormal," she captioned the image.

In the image, Malaika is seen wearing a black jacket.

Malaika Arora

Recently, Malaika had shared that a lot of people don't know the fact that she can "actually sing".

Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika had said: "People don't know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me."

Also, Malaika is missing spending time with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and sister Amrita Arora. She shared a throwback moment with her girl gang on social media.

In the throwback picture, Malaika and her friends wear shades of red lipstick and pout for a selfie. "Bffs that pout together stay forever," Malaika captioned the post, using hashtags #majormissing and #majorlove.

