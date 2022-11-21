Malaika Arora Exudes Boss Lady Vibes As She Promotes Her Show 'Moving in with Malaika'

Malaika Arora, known for being B-town’s fashion icon is all set to release her upcoming reality show Moving In With Malaika which will also be marked as her OTT debut. For the promotions of her OTT debut, the Chaiyya Chaiyya icon was seen in Mumbai on Friday in a black and white ensemble exuding boss lady vibes.

The ensemble was styled by her stylist Maneka Harisinghani who also shared a picture of her look on Instagram. Her semi-draped halterneck with cape in ivory and black boot-cut jumpsuit is from the wardrobes of international clothing label Safiyaa and is accessorised with golden rings. For final touches, Malaika completed her outfit with a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

To complete her look, Malaika chose a bold black winged eyeliner, glossy brown lip shade, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened eyebrows, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Her hairstylist completed her look with a pulled-back high ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhav (@hairstylist_madhav2.0)

The outfit can be worn in a formal setting but can also become a party outfit making it an am-to-pm attire. According to the official website, the ivory and black coloured jumpsuit costs £1,042 ( ₹1,01,040).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Recently, Malaika shared a post regarding her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika. She captioned it, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about.”

The actress’ show Moving In With Malaika will be released on the OTT platform on December 5. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and will also see guest appearances from her friends and family.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here