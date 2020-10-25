Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Natural Self in Boomerang Video

Dancing diva Malaika Arora has stressed on self-love in her latest post on social media. She says she is comfortable in her skin.

Malaika posted a boomerang video on Instagram stories. In the clip, she is seen posing for the camera. She flaunting her natural self.

"Comfortable in my skin," she wrote on the clip.

Malaika Arora Instagram

A few days back, Malaika celebrated her 47th birthday. Her rumoured actor beau Arjun Kapoor had a mushy post on Instagram for her.

Arjun posted an image of Malaika in tracksuit, pouting and posing next to her dog.

"Happy birthday my fool," he wrote as caption.

Arjun and Malaika are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship but the two are often spotted at dinner dates, parties and film shows.

Malaika keeps sharing tricks on social media for self-care. She recently doled out tips on how to deal with hair-fall and shared it on social media with her fans and followers.