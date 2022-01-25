Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Sports Bra as She Wraps Up Workout Schedule for the Day

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, on Tuesday afternoon, shared a post-workout photo on her Instagram Story section, where she can be seen flaunting her toned body in a black sports bra and shorts. In the photo, she is lying down on what seems her yoga mat and gives a glimpse of her no-makeup look. The actress has kept her hair tied up and can be seen looking at the camera lazily. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Done for the day….online sessions," and tagged her fitness instructor Sarvesh Shashi.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Malaika Arora said that she was questioned about her clothing ‘all the time’, but she cannot let that dictate her life.

She said, “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'"

The fitness enthusiast, who always urges her fans and followers to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and share tips with them on the same, shared a video showing people a few yoga poses to help them begin their wellness journey. “Don’t we all look for natural ways to get healthy and glowing skin?" asked Malaika on Instagram.

Dressed in a classic all-black comfortable attire, the diva decided to pull her hair back in a neat ponytail. Malaika has levelled up her activewear closet from basics to must-have statement pieces. While explaining her favourite asanas, which she calls “Malaika’s Move Of The Week," the diva revealed poses that will treat the skin with love.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer.

