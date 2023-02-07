Malaika Arora Giving Us Some Major Mid-Week Motivation With Her Yoga Sesh

Malaika Arora never fails to amaze her fans with her intense workout and yoga sessions. The fitness icon is frequently seen outside her gym or yoga studio and keeps updating her social media feed with fitness-related tips, tricks, and videos. The actress educates her fans on different yoga poses with detailed information and processes. This time she has again shared a video that gives us some major Monday motivation.

In this video, Malaika Arora is seen flaunting her stability and doing a headstand. With an effortless comfortable look, she was wearing a grey co-ord set. While posting the video, Malaika wrote, “Hello Divas, welcome to the first Monday of the month. Sometimes we tend to forget that. ‘Small progress is better than no progress’. If you’ve not achieved your fitness or any other goals in the last month, remember that you are making progress. Even if it doesn’t feel like it right now, trust me it will eventually show in your practice. Until then be patient with yourself. Show up for your practice every single day on the mat.”

Before this, Malaika Arora posted another video of herself doing Chakrasana with a yoga wheel. In the video, she stretched with the yoga wheel placed between her back and the yoga mat to provide extra support for her body. Malaika demonstrated her flexibility while performing yoga asanas.

She wrote a detailed caption with the benefits of the asana. “Hello Divas, do you know what the key to self-love? Being open to love. What better way to begin this journey than with yoga wheel practice?” read the caption.

Malaika listed four health benefits of doing wheel yoga.

Yoga on a wheel can assist you in releasing any negative emotions you may be holding onto.

It aids in the opening of your heart chakra, also known as the Anahata chakra.

This yoga pose allows you to relax your mind and body by relieving stress and tension.

Doing yoga on a wheel is an excellent way to increase flexibility, range of motion, and spine strength.

In another Monday post a few weeks ago, Malaika Arora practised some danda yoga, basic yoga with a stick.

In the caption she wrote, “Good morning everyone, I’m back with a fantastic Monday workout. This time with a prop. Danda yoga is one of my favourite forms of yoga. Here are some reasons why: - It’s a fabulous workout to reduce belly fat, especially the around your waist. It gives a great stretch to the muscles of the arms and legs and spine. It relaxes the body thoroughly.”

