LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora Grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on World Health Day

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a video of her workout session with her yoga studio's team.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora Grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on World Health Day
Image: Instagram
Loading...
On the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday, actress Malaika Arora gave a sweet dose of nostalgia and fitness goals to her fans by dancing on her hit song "Chaiyya Chaiyya".

The 45-year-old fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video of her workout session with her yoga studio's team.



"On World Health Day, I got my entire team at Diva Yoga to dance on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with me, and just have some fun. Thank you, my team," Malaika wrote along with the video in which she flaunts her "Chaiyya Chaiyya" signature moves, refreshing memories of how she and Shah Rukh Khan danced atop a train in "Dil Se".

Malaika stepped into the business of fitness earlier this year by opening her yoga studio called Diva Yoga. Fitness is a way of life for the mother of one.

"It is like my oxygen! Nothing else is truly yours than your own body, and there is no substitute for a healthy body. I would urge everyone to stay fit and invest at least 30 minutes each for staying fit. It doesn't take much," she said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram