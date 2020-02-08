Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Malaika Arora: I'm a Strict Mother

Malaika Arora recently appeared on an episode of the Zee Cafe show 'Not Just Supper Stars', where she said that even though she wants son Arhaan to treat her as a friend, she is a strict mother.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan. Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan. Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

Actress-model Malaika Arora would want her son to treat her like a friend but says she is a strict mother.

"I am a strict mother and my son knows it. The culture, respect, and integrity need to be maintained and being humble is always a part of it. I would want my son to treat me like a friend, which he does," said Malaika, who is the mother of a son, Arhaan, 18.

On being asked about her girl gang, she said, "I love meeting my girl-friends, they are an integral part of me. While we talk and share everything with each other, the vital part of it is that we keep each other really grounded."

Talking about her love for yoga, Malaika said: "I was introduced to yoga about five years ago and slowly grew fond of it. I always had that preconceived notion it is very slow and is for the elderly, but to my experience, any age group fits into the yoga genre."

Malaika opened up about her life in an episode of Not Just Supper Stars, which airs in India on Zee Cafe.

When host Gunjan Utreja asked about her thoughts on her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, she said: "It was extremely scary, but I loved the experience. It was the only time I danced on a moving train."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram