Malaika Arora In A Pink Dress Is The Perfect Inspo For A Cocktail Party

Malaika Arora is a certified fashionista – her Instagram is proof. From Indian traditional wear to Western apparel, there’s hardly anything that the Chaiyya Chaiyya star cannot pull off. Obviously, when her stylist Maneka Harisinghani took to Instagram to share a few photos of the celebrity herself, we couldn’t help but share them with you. If you’re looking for some last-minute Diwali outfit inspiration, then look no further than Malaika’s chic and subtle pink cut-out dress that looked absolutely gorgeous.

Take a look at the celebrity stylist’s post here.

Malaika was clad in a Rebecca Vallance ensemble that is sure to make heads turn. The perfect dress for a Diwali cocktail party with your girls or a date with a special someone, the short-hemmed couture dress is one of a kind. Malaika’s pink number featured a candy-floss hue, full-length sleeves, structured shoulders, a sweetheart neckline, and an overall figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her well-toned figure. The dress also featured a unique cut-out detail on the front of the dress.

To accentuate the look, Malaika teamed the ensemble with pink shimmery pointed high heels, statement rings from the House of Midas, and gold hoop earrings. This completely achievable look is a sure-shot impressive choice for your upcoming Diwali get-togethers.

Malaika’s beauty choices were gorgeous too. For her make-up, she opted for subtle eye shadow, mauve pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, generous swipes of blush on her cheekbones, filled-in eyebrows, and heavy contouring to make her sharp jawline even more visible.

For her hair, Malaika chose centre-parted open wavy tresses and flaunted Fall-perfect hair that was coloured in a balayage with chestnut brown tones and a warm brown peeking through. The glamour quotient in this look was top-notch and we are confident that you can recreate this perfect-for-Diwali look too.

Malaika Arora’s fans took to the comments section to leave appreciative notes. One Instagram user wrote: “Pink queen”, accompanied by a heart and a crown emoji.

