Malaika Arora' Instagram Is a Delight For Fitness Enthusiasts; Watch Videos
Even when on vacation, Malaika is on the lookout for the perfect work-out spot.
Malaika Arora Khan, the curvaceous dusky beauty is known for her beautiful sizzling figure and gorgeous looks. The leggy lass looks half of her age due to her hard work, strict diet plan, rigorous workout regime and disciplined life. She confesses that her fitness regime is her way of life. For those who are unaware about Malaika's impressive fitness routine, here's a look at what actually one can spot on her Instagram.
1) Malaika Arora is hailed as "wonder woman" for setting major fitness goals. Watch her work those core muscles!
2) Pilates- Yes, Malaika is pilates girl and she enjoys doing it. She do Pilates under the guidance of Namrata Purohit to get a toned body.
3) Malaika keeps her Instafam delighted with pictures of herself performing yoga asanas. Lotus Position (Padmasana) and Sun Salutation (Suryanamakar) are her two favourite yoga asanas.
4) Other than traditional Yoga, Malaika Arora Khan has taken to aerial yoga big time. She is seen trying it at the gym and hanging upside down even while vacationing. This form of yoga incorporates traditional yoga poses with Pilates and dance, and is done using soft, fabric hammock made using special, high-density nylon and held up using carabiners and support chains.
5) Malaika is a big supporter of planking. Watch her doing one of the toughest variation of plank-like it's no big deal.
6) Malaika likes to sweat it out in gym too. In a recent video shared on her Instagram account, Malaika Arora can be seen vigorously doing planks in the gym under the guidance of her trainer. “let’s plank, plank, plank,” she captioned the video.
Malaika, because of her jaw-dropping looks and amazing fashion sense, always remains in the news. The former model and video-jockey has worked towards building and maintaining her much-praised shape. She never eats after 8 pm and is in bed by 10.30 pm, so that she gets a 'good rest'. Enough dose of fitness motivation?
