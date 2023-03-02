Malaika Arora Is A Beauty In Black In This Statement Saree With Black And White Feathered Pallu

There is not a single opportunity that Malaika Arora misses to make a fashion statement. The glam diva of Bollywood has quite the knack of being the talk of the town by choosing head-turning ensembles. You can blindly count on Malaika for all the extravagant outfit ideas. While she has a penchant for body-hugging gowns with thigh-baring slits, once in a while she delights her fans by draping a saree. The traditional silhouettes along with the diva’s impeccable fashion sense make for a ravishing combination.

Malaika Arora is not the one who waits for a red carpet-event to bring on her A-game. Her outfits are a window to her personality and this time she brought forth her playfulness and her inner fashionista by choosing a stylish black saree. But, the highlight of this ensemble is its black and white feather-adorned pallu. If the saree is a quintessential pick in your wardrobe, check out this in-vogue saree that Malaika draped recently.

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora dropped a few pictures of her OOTD. She picked the six yards from the shelves of designer Rimzim Dadu’s label. The traditional drape had a completely modern twist and makes for a perfect pick for celebrations, award functions, and parties. You can seek inspiration from Malaika’s look.

The diva’s saree featured a black and white-coloured feathered pallu. This pre-draped number has crisp pleats and a slit in the front. To elevate the style and oomph quotient, she picked a black strapless blouse with backless detail.

Accessories have a way of adding charm to any outfit. Malaika kept it subtle and opted for a sleek bracelet and a diamond ring. Malaika let her hair down and styled it into messy waves for a carefree and playful look. For her glam picks, she chose glowing skin, eyebrows on fleek, eyeliner and subtle pink eyeshadow. She added a slight tint to her cheeks, added some definition to her eyelashes with mascara and opted for muted pink lips.

Previously, Malaika Arora set our screens on fire in a stunning black ensemble. She draped a gorgeous black piece featuring lace details and teamed it with a matching black full-sleeve blouse with sheer panels on the sleeve and neck. The drape had embellishments throughout.

Malaika added square earrings with red stones for a pop of colour to her black ensemble. She let her saree take the center stage and opted for subtle makeup with glittery eyes, nude lips and rouged cheeks

