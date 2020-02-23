Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora is a Vision in High-Slit Satin Gown, See Pics

The VJ-turned-actress donned a stunning look as she hosted the Grand Finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2020.

News18.com

February 23, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Malaika Arora is a Vision in High-Slit Satin Gown, See Pics
The VJ-turned-actress donned a stunning look as she hosted the Grand Finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2020.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, 46, has aced yet another diva look. The actress has proved to be a style queen ever since she was a VJ. Recently, she wore a gorgeous outfit as the host for LIVA Miss Diva 2020’s Grand Finale.

The actress wore a one-shoulder Georges Chakra. The yellow satin gown had a high thigh slit open to many layers which gave it a flowy look and also made it as the highlight of the stunning dress.

The upper part of the gown was ruffled which made her look like the look-stealer of the evening. She kept the accessories minimal with simple danglers designed by Sunil Datwani’s Gehna jewellers.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl chose to go for light hair and make-up and let her floor touching gown do all the talking. The hair for the look was done by Paris based hairstylist Flavien Heldt and make-up by Divya Chablani.

#Repost @tanghavri with @get_repost ・・・ 🌞🌞🌞🌞Malaika Arora @malaikaaroraofficial for @missdivaorg today in @georgeschakraofficial @gehnajewellers1 hair by @flavienheldt make up @divyachablani15 pictures by @mohitvaru managed by @ektakauroberoi

During a recent interview, Malaika’s stylist Tanya Ghavri had talked about the Malaika’s style preferences. She said, “She’s really happy when you give her bold, solid colours and structured clean silhouettes. Gold and blood-red are her favourites hues and she carries them with élan. She looks great in most silhouettes because, with that frame, she can pull off just anything.”

