Malaika Arora Is Here New Winter Fashion Goals

Bollywood’s fashion icon Malaika Arora was once again spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai when she went on a night outing with her friends on Wednesday. The actress was seen dressed in a checkered co-ord set with a matching long coat. Her outfit literally gives an amp to winter fashion goals. Her look gives vibes of casual coffee dates vibes and is a perfect example of how to look stylish during the cold.

In the photo, Malaika is seen dressed in checkered coordinates set consisting of a beige and dark grey-coloured bralette, with matching leggings and a long coat. She kept her styling simple for the outing by opting for a minimalistic look.

This ensemble features beige, light and dark grey, as well as red, white, and black-hued checks. The bralette in the outfit features a wide plunging U neckline, fitted bust, and cropped hem with contrasting black lining that revealed her midriff. She paired her bralette with high-rise ankle-length leggings in a bodycon fit. Lastly, she added a long coat with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, double-breasted button closures, and a tailored fit to complete the look.

For her night-out look, Malaika opted for chunky white lace-up shoes instead of accessories. She completed her look she kept her hair open with a centre parting. For makeup, she kept her look dewy with smoky eyes, nude glossy lips, mascara on the lashes and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the diva will soon be making her OTT debut with her show, Moving In With Malaika. The series is a reality show that will revolve around her family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5, 2022.

