Malaika Arora is Painting San Francisco White in Thigh-High Slit Strappy Dress, See Pics

Actor Malaika Arora is well-known for her bold dressing sense and breathtaking physique. She often gives people fashion goals, and her wardrobe is something every girl would wish to have. Malaika is such a beauty that she can pull off any look, be it a traditional one or a red carpet look. Malaika Arora frequently shares pictures of herself showing off her OOTDs on her social media profile. Recently, she flew to Chicago and from there to San Francisco for an event, as per her Instagram stories. Malaika has been sharing stunning pictures of herself in a strappy white dress from the House of CB.

Recently, the 48-year-old actress shared some pictures of her look for an event. She is seen wearing a beautiful white dress paired with a long trench coat and white stiletto heels. Her strappy dress is of silk satin and has a thigh-high side slit, sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice. She added the layer of a checkered print trench coat with long sleeves and patch pockets. Malaika added minimal accessories including multiple rings, and gold earrings to complement her look. She let her hair open and her makeup was also minimal including nude lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyebrows, and blushed cheeks. Her nails were looking perfect coated with white nail paint.

It has also been reported that the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya flew to the United States of America, where she met her son Arhaan Khan in New York, and after spending quality time with him, she headed to San Francisco.

The actress is enjoying her vacation in the USA, she keeps updating her fans through her Instagram stories. Other than her iconic fashion sense, Malaika Arora stays in the headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor as well. They have been dating for a while, and they both keep sharing lovey-dovey posts on their Instagram handles expressing their love for one another.

