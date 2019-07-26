Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon Dazzle the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019

Malaika Arora turned showstopper for Sulakshana Monga. Meanwhile, Kriti closed the show for Shyamal and Bhumika at India Couture Week 2019 on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon Dazzle the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019
Malaika Arora at at India Couture Week 2019. (Image: IANS)
Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora walked the ramp on the fourth day of the FDCI India Couture Week (2019).

Malaika turned showstopper for ace designer Sulakshana Monga whereas Kriti closed the show for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika for their annual couture collection showcase, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Malaika was seen walking the ramp in a light green lehenga with trail which drew inspiration from the sunset view from the ghats of Varanasi, with a sleeve blouse and tulle dupatta. There was a lot of zardosi work used to weave calligraphy and various forms of art found in the holy city onto the lehenga. She kept a natural look with a messy bun and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings.

"This is the first time I'm walking the ramp for Sulakshana but I have been following her work for quite a while. It's a real pleasure and I'm glad to be here tonight. It's a really beautiful collection that she has done," Malaika said.

ICW 2019 Showstopper Malaika Arora Walks For Sulakshana Monga (22)

Kriti wore a specially-conceptualised muted beige-coloured raw silk lehenga, inspired by the fresco and architecture of the Rennaissance period, with a one-shoulder puffed sleeve blouse and tulle dupatta. With the use of 30-40 different colours of resham threads, the lehenga was intricately embroidered and embellished with shimmer, sequins, sparkle and glass pipes. She glammed her look with a shiny make-up and a chunky pearl and kundan choker.

"I have always loved Shyamal and Bhumika's collection as they are very comfortable, and I can have a blast wearing them as they are very lightweight. If something makes you feel really comfortable and be at oneself, then you really own the garment,” Kriti said.

Designers Shyamal & Bhumika (25)

