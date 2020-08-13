Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta Mourn Demise of Friend and Fashion Designer Simar Dugal

Model turned fashion designer Simar Dugal passed away on Wednesday in Delhi due to cancer. She was 52. Her industry friends including Malaika Arora and Lara Dutta took to social media to mourn her demise.

Malaika took to Instagram and shared pictures of her with her baby. She wrote, “My eyes well up n I can’t stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial ... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend.”

Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry,Manish Malhotra, Kim Sharma and Bhavna Pandey were amongst the people who left their condolences in the comment section of the post. Neha Dhupia wrote, "This is heartbreaking."

Lara Dutta also took to Twitter to write a tribute for her friend. “Rest in peace my beautiful, lovely #SimarDugal . You were the warmest, most genuine, loving soul to know. Strength and prayers to your family,” she wrote.

Simar started modelling at the age of 17 and was given her first big break by designer Suneet Varma. She later quit modelling to focus on manufacturing garments and leather-wear.