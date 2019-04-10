English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora Makes Jaw-dropping Statement in Yellow 'Lera' Silk Gown
Malaika Arora arrived at an award show in the most jaw-dropping gown. Scroll down to check out her latest style statement.
Malaika Arora arrived at an award show in the most jaw-dropping gown. Scroll down to check out her latest style statement.
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly the iconic trendsetter of Bollywood, known to serve style inspirations with her trendy outfits. And seems like the diva just outdid herself with this latest outfit.
During her recent trip to the Maldives and Goa, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen letting her hair down with her girl gang and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.
Post her vacation, the diva shared a post on her Instagram handle where she is seen flaunting a yellow silk gown for an award show looking like a complete vision. The silk gown was designed by the house of Iris Serban, a luxury womenswear brand, which featured a thigh-high slit and pleats giving a flowy look to the outfit.
The 45-year-old diva accessorised her outfit with a golden chain and a statement ring along with a pair of golden Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels. The sunshine-yellow dress was glamorous in every sense, but the highlight of the outfit was the thigh-high slit which she pulled off gracefully.
Malaika broke the monotony of the all-yellow outfit as she decided to tint her lips coral, which also gave a finishing touch to her already ravishing look.
We already know that whether she is hanging out with her girl gang or is on a rejuvenating vacation, the diva never fails to slay her outfits in the most stylish manner.
Having said that, the style icon Malaika often finds herself at the receiving end of hateful comments over her bold sartorial choices and her personal life. But, Malaika doesn't care what her haters think!
In a new Instagram post, which appears to be a response to trolls, the Bollywood diva wrote: "Being happy is a choice and I choose to be happy... also I think happiness looks good on me... so, keep your opinions and your negativity to yourself and spare me your crap."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
